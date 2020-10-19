Sanders converted his sole field-goal try and all three extra-point attempts during Sunday's 24-0 win over the Jets.

Sanders remains perfect through six contests, having made all 15 of his field-goal attempts and each of his 13 extra-point tries. Not only does his 100 percent completion ratio lead the NFL, as Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald notes, but his 58 points scored is tied for third in the league. Granted, much of Sanders' damage came Week 4 and Week 5 when he accounted for ten combined field goals, but as long as he keeps up the trend of perfect accuracy he'll warrant serious fantasy consideration.