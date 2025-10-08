Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Likely out for Week 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Wednesday that Sanders (hip) is not ready to return from injured reserve, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Although McDaniel didn't officially rule Sanders out for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, the kicker would have to be activated to the team's active roster, which seems unlikely following Wednesday's comments. Expect Riley Patterson to continue operating as Miami's top place kicker until Sanders can return from his hip issue.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Remaining out for Week 5•
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Out at least four games•
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Not expected to play Week 1•
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Expected back by Week 1•
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Converts career-high 37 FGs in 2024•
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Perfect in win over Cleveland•