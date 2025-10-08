Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Wednesday that Sanders (hip) is not ready to return from injured reserve, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Although McDaniel didn't officially rule Sanders out for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, the kicker would have to be activated to the team's active roster, which seems unlikely following Wednesday's comments. Expect Riley Patterson to continue operating as Miami's top place kicker until Sanders can return from his hip issue.