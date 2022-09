Sanders converted all six of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 42-38 win over the Ravens.

The Dolphins began Week 2 immediately facing a deficit due to a kick return touchdown by Devin Duvernay (concussion), and the game script only got worse from there. As such, the team never had a real chance to settle for field goals, but Sanders did avoid making any mistakes handling point-after tries. He hasn't yet missed a kick and will look to remain perfect versus Buffalo in Week 3.