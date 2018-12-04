Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Makes three extra points
Sanders did not attempt a field goal and converted all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Bills.
Sanders has not missed a kick in five straight games, but does not see the workload necessary to achieve fantasy success in the Dolphins' low-scoring offense. The rookie is a lower-tier fantasy option heading into Sunday's divisional tilt against the Patriots.
