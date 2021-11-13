Sanders converted all three of his field-goal attempts during Thursday's 22-10 win over the Ravens.

Sanders also converted his lone extra-point try. Baltimore's stingy defense, in combination with what was a narrow and low-scoring affair through most of Thursday's contest, prompted Miami to play relatively conservative and accept chances at field goals. However, the Dolphins usually haven't kept games nearly as close this season, and Thursday's win was the first time all year Sanders had three field goals, and only his third occasion with more than one. In Week 11, however, Sanders could have another chance to see opportunities in a winnable divisional contest against the Jets.