Sanders converted one of two field-goal tries and both extra-point attempts during Sunday's 40-17 loss to the Jets.

Sanders can't be trusted to receive significant opportunities with a third-string quarterback under center, and it could fall to Skylar Thompson to make another start Week 6 if neither Tua Tagovailoa or Teddy Bridgewater can clear the concussion protocol. Sanders has now missed from 50-plus yards out in back-to-back weeks.