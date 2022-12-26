Sanders converted two of three field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries during Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Packers.

Sanders missed his first field goal since Week 9 in Sunday's disappointing loss, just one game after he went three-for-three on field goals in a narrow game against the Bills. On deck for Week 17 is a must-win divisional contest against the Patriots, and after Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions against Green Bay coach Mike McDaniel could trend towards more conservative playcalling.