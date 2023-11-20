Sanders converted two of three field-goal attempts and both his extra-point tries during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Raiders.

Sanders missed his first field-goal try since Week 2 in Sunday's one-score win, a 50-yarder, but he also converted one FGA from 51 yards out. The veteran has historically struggled from that distance, but he's otherwise ranked among the NFL's most accurate kickers. He could see more field-goal opportunities than usual during Sunday's divisional matchup against the Jets, a team that thrives on creating low-scoring affairs. New York's defense has held opponents below 20 points on six occasions this season.