Sanders missed his lone field-goal try but converted both extra-point attempts during Sunday's 22-12 win over the Patriots.
Sanders' lone attempt came from 52 yards out at the end of the second quarter, but the ball sailed wide left. Saturday's upcoming road game against the Raiders figures to provide more scoring opportunities, particularly if some of Miami's top weapons can get healthy. All of DeVante Parker (hamstring), Myles Gaskin (COVID-19 list) and Mike Gesicki (shoulder) were absent versus New England.
