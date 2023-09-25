Sanders didn't attempt a field goal during Sunday's 70-20 win over the Broncos. He converted all 10 of his extra-point tries.

Sanders finished Week 3 with what will likely be the strangest statline of his career, by virtue of Miami's offense exhibiting complete mastery against a Denver defense proved outmatched in attempting to contain coach Mike McDaniel's inventive scheme. The Dolphins have what promises to be a more competitive affair on deck Week 4 against the Bills. Sanders attempted three field goals in each of Miami's first two games of the season.