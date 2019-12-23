Play

Sanders made one of two field-goal attempts and all five extra-point tries during Sunday's 38-35 overtime win against the Bengals.

Sanders whiffed on a 47-yard field-goal try in the fourth quarter, but he made up for the error by maintaining perfect accuracy on point-after tries and sealing the contest in OT as time expired. The second-year placekicker was initially listed as questionable for Week 16 due to an illness but managed to play through the issue.

