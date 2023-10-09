Sanders converted his lone field-goal attempt and all four extra-point tries during the Dolphins' 31-16 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Sanders continues to benefit from Miami's high-flying offense, with his only missed extra-point attempt having come back in Week 1. The reliable kicker could again be in line for significant PAT opportunities Week 6 against Carolina, though it's worth noting he's only attempted one field goal in his last three appearances.