Sanders converted all three of his field-goal attempts and three of four extra-point tries during Sunday's 36-34 win over the Chargers.

Sanders' lone PAT miss with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter nearly overshadowed what was otherwise an outstanding Week 1 performance, but the Dolphins managed to secure the narrow win. Two of Sanders' field goals game from 40-plus yards out. Sanders doesn't project for as high-scoring a matchup versus the Patriots on Sunday Night Football in Week 2.