Sanders did not attempt a field goal during Sunday's 28-17 win over the Rams, though he did make all four of his extra-point tries.

Sanders' accuracy remains perfect on the year, leaving him as the only starting placekicker in the league with a 100 percent completion rate on both field goals and extra points. However, he's now seen two or less field-goal tries in five of seven contests, making him a potential low-floor fantasy option heading into an away game against the Cardinals in Week 9.