Sanders did not attempt a field goal during Sunday's 21-19 win over the Bills. He converted all three of his extra-point tries.

Sanders has now gone back-to-back weeks without a field-goal attempt. While that certainly won't be the norm for Sanders this season, it does leave the kicker as a low-floor fantasy option for Thursday's game against the Bengals. Week 1 versus the Patriots, Sanders saw two field goal opportunities and converted both.