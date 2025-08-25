Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Sanders (hip) is not expected to be available for Week 1 against the Colts, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

McDaniel said the opposite over the weekend, though it's not believed to be a season-ending injury, as Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Monday that Sanders will be sidelined four-to-five weeks.. Without another kicker on the roster, Miami will need to add one before facing Indianapolis.