Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Not expected to play Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Sanders (hip) is not expected to be available for Week 1 against the Colts, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
McDaniel said the opposite over the weekend, though it's not believed to be a season-ending injury, as Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Monday that Sanders will be sidelined four-to-five weeks.. Without another kicker on the roster, Miami will need to add one before facing Indianapolis.
