Sanders is officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Sanders wasn't activated from IR on Saturday, making him ineligible to play Sunday. He had his 21-day practice window opened Wednesday but isn't yet ready to rejoin the 53-man roster. Riley Patterson has been accurate as Miami's kicker thus far and will get another chance to prove his consistency during Sunday's game against Cincinnati.