Sanders made one of two field-goal attempts and all three extra-point tries during Sunday's 26-18 win over the Jets.

The Dolphins' first win of the season overshadows Sanders' recent struggles, as he missed his fourth kick of the season Week 9. The 2018 seventh-round pick has converted just six of 10 field-goal tries through eight games, though he has been perfect on all 11 extra-point attempts.