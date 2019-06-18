Sanders is not facing any competition during minicamp and OTAs, as he is the only placekicker on the Dolphins' roster, Andy Cohen of the team's official website reports.

Sanders, selected by the Dolphins in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, finished his rookie season with 18-of-20 field goals converted. He also chipped in 35-of-36 extra-point attempts. Albeit a small sample size due to a lackluster offense, the 23-year-old impressed enough to have a seemingly stranglehold on the job heading into training camp.