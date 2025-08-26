The Dolphins placed Sanders (hip) on injured reserve Tuesday, ruling him out for at least the first four games of the regular season.

Sanders will be eligible to return for action as early as Week 5 on the road against Carolina on Oct. 5, but he'll have to spend at least the first four games of the regular season on IR as he works to recover from a hip injury. For at least the month of September, an in advance of the regular-season opener against Indianapolis on Sunday, Sept. 7, Miami will need to add another kicker to the active roster.