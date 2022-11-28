Sanders converted all three field-goal tries and all three extra-point attempts during Sunday's 30-15 win over the Texans.
Sanders predictably saw plentiful opportunities Sunday, in a matchup that saw Houston's defense look overmatched by Miami's offense straight out of the gate. The kicker likely could have put up more points if the Dolphins didn't opt to take the foot off the gas pedal after taking a 30-0 lead, ultimately pulling quarterback Tua Tagovailoa early. Sanders doesn't project for as easy a matchup Week 13 against the 49ers' stout defense.
