Sanders converted his sole field-goal attempt and all four extra-point tries during Thursday's 31-13 win over the Jaguars.
Sanders remains perfect on the year, though he's now been held to a single field-goal attempt in two of three games. Despite his flawless accuracy, Sanders' low volume of attempts robs him of a reliable fantasy ceiling.
