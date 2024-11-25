Sanders made both of his two field-goal tries and converted all of his four extra-point attempts during Sunday's 34-15 win versus the Patriots.
Sanders' longest kick Sunday came from 51 yards out late in the fourth quarter to put Miami up 34-15. He has now gone five consecutive games without a missed kick, and he'll be hoping to keep up the momentum in Week 13 at Green Bay.
