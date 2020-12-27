Sanders converted all four of his field-goal attempts and both his extra-point tries during Saturday's 26-25 win over the Raiders.
Sanders was accurate as usual in a game so close the Dolphins could scarce afford any mistakes. Through 15 contests, Sanders has converted 34 of 37 field-goal tries (92 percent) and all 34 of his extra-point attempts. He'll look to close out strong against the Bills in Week 17.
