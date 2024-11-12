Share Video

Sanders made all three of his field-goal attempts and converted both of his two extra-point tries during Monday's 23-15 win against the Rams.

Sanders has now made multiple field goals in three consecutive games, and he hasn't missed a kick during that span despite attempting three field goals from 50-plus yards out. It looks like he'll have another good setup in Week 11 when Miami hosts the Raiders.

