Sanders converted all three of his field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try during Sunday's 16-10 win over the Steelers.

Sanders accounted for the majority of Miami's points during Sunday Night Football, as Tua Tagovailoa struggled to move the offense during the second half. The Dolphins' offense will have a chance to get right Week 8 versus Detroit, a matchup which could again provide Sanders with opportunities to get on the scoreboard.