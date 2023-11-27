Sanders converted both of his field-goal attempts and all four extra-point tries during Friday's 34-13 win over the Jets.
Sanders has now converted a field-goal try of 50+ yards in back-to-back games after having not done so through the first nine weeks of the season. He has another favorable matchup on deck in Week 13 against the Commanders.
