Sanders converted all six of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 42-21 win over Carolina.

Sanders has only attempted one field goal in Miami's last four games, but he's been 100 percent accurate on an incredible 22 extra-point tries in that same span. The Dolphins' high-flying offense will continue to provide Sanders plenty of scoring opportunities, even if coach Mike McDaniel's aggressiveness means he lacks a reliable floor in terms of weekly field-goal tries. Tua Tagovailoa and company will face a more difficult defensive matchup Week 7 versus the Eagles, however.