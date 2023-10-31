Sanders converted his only field-goal attempt and all four extra-point tries during Sunday's 31-17 win over New England.
Sanders didn't need to do much during Miami's divisional Week 8 win, but he did put together his sixth consecutive game without a missed kick. He could be presented with more scoring opportunities when the Dolphins take on the Chiefs in Germany in Week 9.
