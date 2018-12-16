Sanders made his only field-goal attempt and converted both extra-point tries during Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Vikings.

Sanders never had at a large workload Week 15, as the Dolphins found themselves down 21-0 midway through the second quarter with the game quickly heading into blowout territory. The rookie remains off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Jaguars, but will look to continue building upon what has been an impressive season. Sanders has not missed a kick in seven straight games.