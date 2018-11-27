Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Records another perfect game
Sanders made his only field-goal attempt and converted all three extra-point tries during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Colts.
Sanders has not missed a kick since Week 7. Amidst a Dolphins offense that has been unreliable week-to-week, Sanders has been a welcome instance of stability. He'll look to continue building upon what has been a promising rookie campaign during Sunday's tilt against the Bills.
