Sanders made his only field-goal attempt and converted all three extra-point tries during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Colts.

Sanders has not missed a kick since Week 7. Amidst a Dolphins offense that has been unreliable week-to-week, Sanders has been a welcome instance of stability. He'll look to continue building upon what has been a promising rookie campaign during Sunday's tilt against the Bills.

