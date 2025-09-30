Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday that Sanders (hip) won't be ready to return from the injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game at Carolina, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After opening the season on injured reserve due to the hip issue, Sanders is first eligible to make his 2025 debut this week, but he hasn't yet made enough progress in his recovery for the Dolphins to view him as being ready for game action. Riley Patterson has served as the Dolphins' placekicker through the first four games of the season and should continue to handle those duties Week 5.