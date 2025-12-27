Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Remains on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanders (hip) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Sanders will not be activated off injured reserve for Week 17. The kicker will have just one more chance to start a game in the 2025 regular season, and it is unclear if his toe injury is in a place where that would be possible. Riley Patterson will continue to kick for the Dolphins in this Sunday's game.
