Sanders converted all five field-goal attempts and each of his four extra-point tries during Sunday's 43-17 win over the 49ers.

Sanders was automatic in Sunday's upset win, as he has been through the season. Not only is the third-year placekicker perfect through five games, but by beginning the 2020 campaign with 14 consecutive field-goal conversions he's now set a new franchise record. Coming off back-to-back games with five field goals, Sanders will be a tempting fantasy option for Week 6.