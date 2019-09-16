Sanders did not attempt a field goal or extra-point try during Sunday's 43-0 loss to the Patriots.

Sanders fell victim to a second straight blowout, with New England running up the score so high Sunday that the Dolphins could not consider attempting a field goal. Nor was the team able to reach the end zone, resulting in Sanders being kept off the scoreboard entirely. The second-year pro won't warrant fantasy consideration until Miami's offense achieves some sort of consistency.