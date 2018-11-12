Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Scores 12 points in loss
Sanders made all four of his field goal attempts, accounting for the Dolphins' only points in a 12-31 loss to the Packers.
Sanders was the beneficiary of Dolphins' drives that stalled past midfield Sunday. His longest attempt was a 47-yard field goal that he knocked through the uprights with ease. He's hit on 94 percent of his field goals through 10 weeks, making for an impressive rookie campaign. He and the Dolphins have a bye in Week 11 before taking on the Colts in Week 12.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Bench Brady? Buy Davis?
The Titans shocked the Patriots on Sunday; is it time for Fantasy owners to move on from Tom...
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...