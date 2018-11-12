Sanders made all four of his field goal attempts, accounting for the Dolphins' only points in a 12-31 loss to the Packers.

Sanders was the beneficiary of Dolphins' drives that stalled past midfield Sunday. His longest attempt was a 47-yard field goal that he knocked through the uprights with ease. He's hit on 94 percent of his field goals through 10 weeks, making for an impressive rookie campaign. He and the Dolphins have a bye in Week 11 before taking on the Colts in Week 12.