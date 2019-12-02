Sanders made his lone field-goal attempt and two of three extra-point tries during Sunday's 37-31 win over the Eagles. He also caught his only target for one yard and a touchdown.

Sanders missed his first PAT of the season during Sunday's win, but he more than made up for it by hauling in a pass from punter Matt Haack on a fourth-and-goal trick play from Philadelphia's one-yard line. While Sanders can't be counted on to be utilized as a receiver going forward -- he was the first kicker to catch a touchdown pass since Jim Turner in 1977, per Jeff Kerr of CBSSports -- it's encouraging to see the Dolphins' offense operate with increased efficiency, which could allow the second-year pro increased attempts going forward.