Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Sets franchise record in loss
Sanders converted seven of eight field-goal attempts during Sunday's 22-21 loss to the Jets.
Sanders accounted for all 21 of Miami's points during Sunday's divisional loss, and his seven successful field goals broke the previous franchise record of six set by Olindo Mare in 1999. The second-year pro's outstanding day comes following a Week 13 showing in which he caught a touchdown, becoming the first kicker to do so in over 40 years. While Sanders can't be counted upon to make franchise history every week, it's certainly encouraging to see him being utilized a key fixture of a Dolphins' offense that's provided more regular scoring opportunities as of late. He's got a favorable matchup against the Giants on deck Week 15.
