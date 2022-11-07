Sanders failed to convert his only field-goal try but made all five of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 35-32 win over the Bears.

Sanders' miss came on a 29-yard attempt just prior to halftime, the shortest whiff in his NFL career. It's important context that Sunday's contest took place in windy environments, which played a factor in Miami going for multiple fourth-down conversions rather than attempt to kick in adverse conditions. Sanders' opportunities should normalize versus the Browns in Week 10, though he's only seen two occasions this season with more than two field-goal tries.