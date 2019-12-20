Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Should play despite questionable tag
Sanders (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Sanders worked as a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday, but coach Brian Flores indicated he's expected to be fine for Sunday. The 24-year-old should remain on track to play unless the Dolphins add another kicker to the roster by Saturday's roster deadline.
