Play

Sanders (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Sanders worked as a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday, but coach Brian Flores indicated he's expected to be fine for Sunday. The 24-year-old should remain on track to play unless the Dolphins add another kicker to the roster by Saturday's roster deadline.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends