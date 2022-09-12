Sanders converted both of his field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries during Sunday's 20-9 win over New England.
Sanders is 100 percent through one game of the regular season, a notable outcome after his efficiency concerns in 2022. The fifth-year pro will look to keep the ship steady with a Week 2 matchup against Baltimore's stout defense.
