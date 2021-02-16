Sanders is signing a five-year, $22 million extension that includes $10 million guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The new deal keeps Sanders under contract with the Dolphins through 2026, his age-30/31 season. The 2018 seventh-round pick has converted 86.5 percent of field-goal attempts and 98 percent of PATs through 48 NFL games, peaking in 2020 when he converted eight of nine tries from 50 yards or more. For his career, Sanders has made 12 of 15 (80 percent) from 50-plus, and 24 of 32 (75 percent) in the 40-49 range. He's good enough to warrant fantasy consideration even if the Miami offense appears mediocre again.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Tremendously accurate in 2020•
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Perfect in narrow win•
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Misses only field-goal attempt•
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Crucial miss in narrow loss•
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Big day versus Bengals•
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Two kicks from 50-plus•