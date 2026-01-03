Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Staying on IR, done for 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanders (hip) has been downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Sanders will end up spending the entire 2025 season on injured reserve due to a hip injury he sustained in the preseason. Riley Patterson will serve as the Dolphins' starting kicker in Sunday's regular-season finale, as he's done for the entire 2025 campaign.
