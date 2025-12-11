Sanders (hip) will not be designated to return from IR in Week 15, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Sanders has spent the entire regular season on IR due to a hip injury suffered during the preseason, and the Dolphins still have yet to provide a clear timetable for his return. Meanwhile, Riley Patterson has been outstanding across 13 regular-season appearances, having converted 23 of 25 field-goal attempts (92 percent) and 28 of 29 extra-point tries. The team will have little incentive to open Sanders' practice window unless Patterson begins struggling.