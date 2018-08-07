Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Top kicker heading into preseason
Sanders is currently the Dolphins' first-string kicker but will be battling with fellow rookie Greg Joseph this preseason, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports.
Sanders was selected in the final round of the 2018 NFL Draft after boasting a strong leg during his time at New Mexico. Sanders first opportunity to prove his worth as the team's No. 1 kicker will come in Thursday's preseason opener against Tampa Bay, but Joseph, a rookie out of Florida Atlantic, should also get his fair share of kicks Thursday night.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg WR sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at wide receiver for the 2018 se...
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at which receivers are least likely to repeat their 2017 numbers.
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Training camp studs
The best of training camp and early average draft position trends.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when wide receivers will get taken. Plan ahead...