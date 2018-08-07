Sanders is currently the Dolphins' first-string kicker but will be battling with fellow rookie Greg Joseph this preseason, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Sanders was selected in the final round of the 2018 NFL Draft after boasting a strong leg during his time at New Mexico. Sanders first opportunity to prove his worth as the team's No. 1 kicker will come in Thursday's preseason opener against Tampa Bay, but Joseph, a rookie out of Florida Atlantic, should also get his fair share of kicks Thursday night.