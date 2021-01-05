Sanders converted both of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries during Week 17's 56-26 loss to the Bills.

Sanders' accurate performance in the Dolphins' season finale was emblematic of his entire 2020 campaign, as the third-year kicker managed to convert 36 of 39 field-goal attempts (92 percent) and all 36 of his extra-point tries through 16 games. Perhaps most impressively, Sanders converted 12 of 14 field-goal tries from 40-49 yards out and eight of nine attempts from 50+ yards away, both career-high marks.