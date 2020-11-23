Sanders converted both of his field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Broncos.

Sanders only has one missed field goal on the year, and he notched his sixth kick of the season from over 50 yards out Sunday. Coming off a game which featured Tua Tagovailoa struggling to move Miami's offense to such an extent that he was pulled in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick, who didn't have much better luck himself, Sanders' accuracy remains a beacon of consistency for the Dolphins.