Sanders converted both of his field-goal tries and both extra-point attempts during Sunday's 20-3 win over the Jets.
Sanders' two kicks came from 54 and 51 yards out, respectively. The third-year pro is compiling an outstanding season, as he has just one miss across 11 contests. He'll get a favorable matchup against the Bengals in Week 13.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Two FGs in Week 11 loss•
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: First miss of season•
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Keeps perfect streak alive•
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: No field-goal attempts•
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Leads league in FG percentage•
-
Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Remains perfect, setting records•