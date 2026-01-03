Sanders (hip) has been deemed questionable for Sunday's matchup versus New England.

Sanders hasn't appeared in a regular-season game during the current campaign after injuring his hip in preseason. He had his practice window opened in mid-December and logged a trio of limited practices this week, but he remains on IR and would need to be activated in order to be able to suit up Sunday. Riley Patterson has operated as the Dolphins' kicker in all 16 contests to this point and has been very accurate, making 26 of 28 field-goal attempts and 33 of 34 extra-point tries.