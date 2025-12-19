Sanders (hip) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Bengals, but he may return in Week 17 against the Buccaneers or Week 18 against the Patriots, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Sanders had his 21-day window to return from injured reserve opened Wednesday, but he isn't expected to make his season debut Sunday. The kicker will likely be ruled out on Friday's injury report, which would pave the way for Riley Patterson to continue performing kicking duties for the Dolphins.